REDBLACKS sign LS Louis-Philippe Bourassa through 2022

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS locked in another core member of their special teams, announcing the extension of long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa through the 2022 season on Tuesday.

“L.P. brings a hard hat mentality to our specialists,” said special teams coordinator Bob Dyce. “He is a tireless worker in the weight room, and on the practice field, always looking for any way to improve, and help the squad. His intensity is unmatched on game day.”

A native of Shawinigan, Quebec, Bourassa has spent all four seasons of his CFL career with the REDBLACKS, having been drafted by Ottawa 36th overall in 2017. The 30 year-old has suited up in 57 games with the REDBLACKS, helping the team to an East Division championship, and Grey Cup appearance in 2018.

“I love the city, the fans and there’s no better feeling than playing at TD Place,” said Bourassa. The trio of Lewis Ward, Richie Leone and I with Coach Dyce at the helm on special teams, I couldn’t ask for a better situation to perform at my best. We have a great chemistry and we all work very well together, and we strive for the same goal every year and it makes us better individually.”