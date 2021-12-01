Argos, Ticats Injury Reports: Addison limited on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their injury reports ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.

In Toronto, DB Matthew Boateng (ankle), DL Fabion Foote (knee), DB Josh Hagerty (hamstring), FB Asnnel Robo (head) and OL Trevon Tate (arm) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

For the Ticats, WR Bralon Addison (hamstring) was limited in the team’s first practice of the week while DL Mason Bennett (eye) and DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV (hamstring) did not participate.