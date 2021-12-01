Follow CFL

Injury Reports December 1, 2021

Argos, Ticats Injury Reports: Addison limited on Wednesday

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have submitted their injury reports ahead of the Eastern Final on Sunday.

In Toronto, DB Matthew Boateng (ankle), DL Fabion Foote (knee), DB Josh Hagerty (hamstring), FB Asnnel Robo (head) and OL Trevon Tate (arm) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

For the Ticats, WR Bralon Addison (hamstring) was limited in the team’s first practice of the week while DL Mason Bennett (eye) and DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV (hamstring) did not participate.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Boris Bede K Healthy Scratch Full
Dariusz Bladek OL Healthy Scratch Full
Matthew Boateng DB Ankle DNP
Ricky Collins Jr. WR Knee Full
DaVaris Daniels WR Quad Full
Treston Decoud DB Head Full
Fabion Foote DL Knee DNP
D.J. Foster RB Foot Full
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. WR Healthy Scratch Full
Josh Hagerty DB Hamstring DNP
Charleston Hughes DL Healthy Scratch Full
Cordarro Law DL Healthy Scratch Full
Dexter McCoil LB Coming off 6-Game Full
Henoc Muamba LB Healthy Scratch Full
Tommy Nield WR Hamstring Full
Shawn Oakman DL Chest Full
Jamal Peters DB Knee Full
Asnnel Robo FB Head DNP
Trevon Tate OL Arm DNP
Chandler Worthy WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Bralon Addison WR Hamstring Limited
Mason Bennett DL Eye DNP
Malik Carney DL Healthy Scratch Full
Mike Daly DB Shoulder Limited
Ciante Evans DB Quad Limited
Wes Hills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Maleek Irons RB Healthy Scratch Full
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Hamstring DNP
Jordan Murray OL Head Limited
David Watford QB Healthy Scratch Full
Kyle Wilson LB Healthy Scratch Full

