Injury Reports December 1, 2021

Riders, Bombers Injury Reports: Harris a full participant on Wednesday

George Fourlaris/Edmonton Elks

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.

In Winnipeg, Bombers’ RB Andrew Harris (knee) was a full participant on Thursday. RB Brady Oliveira (ankle) and DB Brandon Alexander (head) were also full participants. D-lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was limited and FB Mike Miller (hip) sat out.

The Roughriders began their week without the services of receiver Duke Williams (foot) and LB Micah Teitz (foot). D-lineman Garrett Marino (knee) was a full participant after sitting out the Riders’ Western Semi-Final win.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game status
Mike Miller FB Hip DNP
Andrew Harris RB Knee Full
Sean McGuire QB Groin Full
Brady Oliveira RB Ankle Full
Jesse Briggs LB Ankle Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited
Redha Kramdi DB Ankle Full
Brandon Alexander DB Head Full
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game status
Keion Adams DL Healthy Scratch Full
DeMarquis Gates LB Hamstring DNP
Jacob Dearborn LB Shoulder DNP
Terrell Jana WR Healthy Scratch Full
Cameron Jefferson OL Healthy Scratch Full
Gary Johnson Jr. LB Shoulder DNP
Alvin Jones Jr. LB Calf DNP
Ricardo Louis WR Achilles DNP
Paxton Lynch QB Healthy Scratch DNP
Garrett Marino DL Knee Full
Justin McInnis WR Hamstring DNP
Godfrey Onyeka LB Back Full
Nakas Onyeka LB Shoulder Full
Nakas Onyeka LB Non Injury Related Full
Michael Pinckney LB Non Injury Related DNP
Mattland Riley OL Healthy Scratch Full
Micah Teitz LB Foot DNP
D’haquille Williams WR Foot DNP

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!