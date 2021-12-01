Riders, Bombers Injury Reports: Harris a full participant on Wednesday

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders have submitted their injury reports ahead of the Western Final on Sunday.

In Winnipeg, Bombers’ RB Andrew Harris (knee) was a full participant on Thursday. RB Brady Oliveira (ankle) and DB Brandon Alexander (head) were also full participants. D-lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) was limited and FB Mike Miller (hip) sat out.

The Roughriders began their week without the services of receiver Duke Williams (foot) and LB Micah Teitz (foot). D-lineman Garrett Marino (knee) was a full participant after sitting out the Riders’ Western Semi-Final win.