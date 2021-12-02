Arkells welcome The Lumineers as special guests at 108th Grey Cup

TORONTO – Arkells have enlisted a little help from multiplatinum, folk-rock authorities, The Lumineers, to wow their hometown crowd as part of the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show.

The Denver-based duo will join the headliners at the 108th playing of the CFL’s championship game at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

“When we got the call to do the Grey Cup, our goal from the beginning has been to make the halftime spectacular and world class,” said Max Kerman, frontman of Arkells. “The Lumineers have long inspired us as songwriters and it’s an honour to collaborate with Wesley and Jeremiah to bring their timeless music to the show.”

The Lumineers, made up of Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, recently announced their fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE. The two-time GRAMMY nominees’ latest effort, slated to be released on January 14, includes the No. 1 title track, and brand new single, A.M. RADIO.

“We’re truly honoured to be asked to join Arkells for The Grey Cup Halftime,” remarks Schultz. “We’re excited, can’t wait.”

Their Grey Cup appearance marks the band’s first return to Canada, since two back-to-back sold-out nights at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, in March 2020.

The 108th Grey Cup from Tim Hortons Field, featuring Arkells and special guests, The Lumineers, in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will air live on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL. A limited number of tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca/GreyCup.

The 2021 edition of Grey Cup Week will feature a number of free fan events, including the CFL Awards, the Grey Cup Arrival delivered by Canada Drives and the Commissioner’s Fan State of the League address, as well as fan favourite celebrations, such as the Spirit of Edmonton events, the CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon, and much more. Additional details and registration information can be found at greycupfestival.ca.