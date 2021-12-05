Follow CFL

News December 5, 2021

Tiger-Cats announce 108th Grey Cup is sold out

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced that the 108th Grey Cup game in Hamilton on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Tim Hortons Field has officially sold out.

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Social area located in the South Endzone at Tim Hortons Field will be expanded to accommodate an additional 500 standing room tickets. These will be the last tickets available for purchase. Click here for a 108th Grey Cup stadium map.

Twisted Tea Grey Cup Social tickets: Click here to secure the remaining standing room social tickets before they’re gone.

