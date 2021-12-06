Fantasy: Who won Divisional Finals weekend?

TORONTO — The challenges of picking a winning fantasy roster during the CFL playoffs are plentiful.

You’re working with a smaller roster, with less money to spend and at the drop of a hat, or a football, the player you chose to anchor your lineup could be yanked from the game. It takes a special fantasy player to account for those blustering winds of change and there aren’t many of them out there.

That’s where TEAMCOBEL comes into play.

TEAMCOBEL chose Dane Evans as their quarterback and even though he didn’t see the field until the second quarter of Sunday’s Eastern Final, he still came through with a 27-point fantasy performance. Ticats’ receiver Jaelon Acklin was one of his favourite targets and that paid dividends as well, with the second-year player going for 25.2 points on the day.

Ticats’ RB Don Jackson chipped in 12.9 points and Hamilton’s defence — take a moment to appreciate DB Tunde Adeleke and DB-in-a-pinch Ja’Gared Davis — added six points. TEAMCOBEL’s only non-Ticat pick, Riders’ receiver Braydon Lenius, turned a 40-yard effort into a nine-point fantasy day to lock up first place.

Their Ticat-heavy lineup worked this week. Can it work next week against the Bombers in the 108th Grey Cup? We’ll find out on Sunday.

LEADERBOARD