Sights, Sounds and Social: Division Finals

From four hopeful sides, now down to two: Our 108th Grey Cup matchup is set!

But first: How did they get there?

We start in the East with the “Battle of the QEW”, with a Grey Cup berth on the line between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats!

Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats

Unmatched on our own ground. The path to glory runs through us. pic.twitter.com/lIyKIu5Xzq — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) December 5, 2021

It was ultimately McLeod Bethel-Thompson who was cleared to start in the Eastern Final for the Argos from BMO:

And oh yeah, the Ticats were amped up to play spoiler on the road:

It was Jeremiah Masoli starting the game at QB for the Ticats, but Sunday’s narrative would soon change at the QB position (more on that later):

It was Boris Bede getting the Argos up early off a FG, but after the Boatmen looked poised to put up points again, it was DEFENSIVE LINEMEN Ja’Gared Davis playing shutdown corner for a snap!

Despite the defensive effort, the Argos would keep up the pressure, off the leg of Bede:

Soon after, the Ticats would make the switch at QB, bringing in Dane Evans to lead the Tabbies behind-centre, and this was perhaps the difference-maker from BMO Field…

And this play might just have changed EVERYTHING for Hamilton—Dane Evans with an unbelievable effort on a play that saw DOUBLE FUMBLES, as #9 stripped Shaw Richardson of the ball off a fumble return!

Heading into halftime, the Tabbies were indeed down, but far from out of it!

With the second half underway, Hamilton got the spark they were looking for in the form of Papi White!

From there, Hamilton got on a roll offensively (Hello, Jaelon Acklin).

The Ticats pulled ahead off that touchdown, and didn’t let up as “Great Dane” kept bringing it with a pair of rushing majors from the goal line.

WHAT. A COMEBACK.

The Ticats are heading home to Tim Hortons Field, to play in the 108th Grey Cup in front of the Back and Gold faithful!

START THE BUS! START THE BUS! 🚍 We're coming home East Division champs! 👑 See you on Sunday for the 108th #GreyCup, Hamilton! 🏆 LET'S GOOOOO‼️#Ticats | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HFzkOGtB2l — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) December 5, 2021

Now for the Western Final…

Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders

Prairie rivalry turned up to the MAX!

And this one was a touch chilly as well with game time temperatures dipping down to -19ºC from IG Field!

It feels like -19 in Winnipeg right now and this dude’s out here without a shirt on 😂🇨🇦 @CFL pic.twitter.com/u74GC5MlTG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 5, 2021

Rest vs. rust? The Blue Bombers offensively had a tough start, with what would ultimately amount to six total turnovers in the game for the Blue and Gold:

Starting with this Ed Gainey interception early on:

The Bombers would to rebound, but a goal line fumble was scooped up by the Riders’ Elie Bouka and nearly take to the house!

William Powell would scamper in for the opening score, with the Green and White shocking the home crowd from IG Field as the Riders went up 7-0!

Winnipeg would answer back, off an incredible second effort from Rasheed Bailey:

Unfortunately for Winnipeg, the mistakes would continue to mound:

And another turnover…

And…another….

The Bouka/Purifoy combo is back at it again with the forced fumble! 🔄#GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/bo5zXXWpFF — CFL (@CFL) December 5, 2021

But Winnipeg would find a way to limit the damage, only trailing by a field goal entering halftime.

The sloppy stuff continued for the home side in the second half of some special teams confusion, and the Riders looked to have the momentum firmly in their grasp.

The spark that the Bombers offence needed may have come for Kenny Lawler‘s INSANE grab!

And on the same drive, Andrew Harris blew the lid off of IG Field (if there were to be one) from THIS touchdown in his long-awaited return to the lineup!

The Green and White would NOT go quietly into the night, striking back almost instantly with the last play of the third quarter going deep to Duke Williams for the touchdown!

The drama!

It seems to always come down to short yardage packages, doesn’t it?

Sean McGuire punched it in halfway through the fourth quarter to once again put the Bombers back on top 21-17!

THAT Bombers four point lead would be enough to hold off the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the Blue Bombers are once again returning to the Grey Cup!

A tale as old as time. #ForTheW https://t.co/dmoHc4jvRL — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) December 6, 2021

Down to two….