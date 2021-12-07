Sights, Sounds and Social: Division Finals

From four hopeful sides, now down to two: Our 108th Grey Cup matchup is set!
But first: How did they get there?
We start in the East with the “Battle of the QEW”, with a Grey Cup berth on the line between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats!
Argonauts vs. Tiger-Cats
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes out from the Eastern Final from BMO Field: ⏰#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup https://t.co/K4ntS7xPD2
Unmatched on our own ground.
The path to glory runs through us. pic.twitter.com/lIyKIu5Xzq
It was ultimately McLeod Bethel-Thompson who was cleared to start in the Eastern Final for the Argos from BMO:
𝗠𝗕𝗧#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/B07o2eqTZV
And oh yeah, the Ticats were amped up to play spoiler on the road:
Rumble in the jungle: 🐯🐯🐯@Ticats are out here!#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/aWkq7zWsTe
It was Jeremiah Masoli starting the game at QB for the Ticats, but Sunday’s narrative would soon change at the QB position (more on that later):
⛽️ 'em up, 🎱@Ticats | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lIea6Rvq88
It was Boris Bede getting the Argos up early off a FG, but after the Boatmen looked poised to put up points again, it was DEFENSIVE LINEMEN Ja’Gared Davis playing shutdown corner for a snap!
Find you a defensive lineman who can do both! 🤲@Ticats | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/taSxnV1L0L
Despite the defensive effort, the Argos would keep up the pressure, off the leg of Bede:
From distance: @BrizzyUL17 extends the @TorontoArgos lead!
🐯 – 0
⚓️ – 9
Q2 | 6:16 remaining#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/0zgltzAmwx
Soon after, the Ticats would make the switch at QB, bringing in Dane Evans to lead the Tabbies behind-centre, and this was perhaps the difference-maker from BMO Field…
With @daneevans9 in at QB, he finds @Herkuless__ for the @Ticats FD:#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/GNQjo2dNMt
And this play might just have changed EVERYTHING for Hamilton—Dane Evans with an unbelievable effort on a play that saw DOUBLE FUMBLES, as #9 stripped Shaw Richardson of the ball off a fumble return!
Insane turn of events right here, folks.@Ticats | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5BAHKZheCR
Heading into halftime, the Tabbies were indeed down, but far from out of it!
We have indeed reached the end of the first half.#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/r0JerorLQe
With the second half underway, Hamilton got the spark they were looking for in the form of Papi White!
🏁 @PapiWhite4 was on a hot lap🏁#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/XSc0v7vKWJ
From there, Hamilton got on a roll offensively (Hello, Jaelon Acklin).
𝗢𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗶𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗿
Here come the @Ticats!#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/OrTemWMMwE
The Ticats pulled ahead off that touchdown, and didn’t let up as “Great Dane” kept bringing it with a pair of rushing majors from the goal line.
🐯 GREAT DANE: TOUCHDOWN 🐯@daneevans9 puches it in, and the @Ticats take the lead for the first time!#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/AzctpyZPTs
Is this the dagger?@daneevans9 punches it in late for the @Ticats!
🐯 – 27
⚓️ – 16
Q4#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/pK4319YiRr
WHAT. A COMEBACK.
The @Ticats will host the 2021 Grey Cup!!! pic.twitter.com/8gvFZqzA0B
GOING HOME TO HOST.
The @Ticats are #GreyCup bound! 👏#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kiX1ZVBnaW
The Ticats are heading home to Tim Hortons Field, to play in the 108th Grey Cup in front of the Back and Gold faithful!
START THE BUS! START THE BUS! 🚍
We're coming home East Division champs! 👑
See you on Sunday for the 108th #GreyCup, Hamilton! 🏆
LET'S GOOOOO‼️#Ticats | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HFzkOGtB2l
Consider the 6ix invaded ✅ #CLB pic.twitter.com/vT6RMRclnM
Now for the Western Final…
Blue Bombers vs. Roughriders
Prairie rivalry turned up to the MAX!
And this one was a touch chilly as well with game time temperatures dipping down to -19ºC from IG Field!
It feels like -19 in Winnipeg right now and this dude’s out here without a shirt on 😂🇨🇦 @CFL pic.twitter.com/u74GC5MlTG
Rest vs. rust? The Blue Bombers offensively had a tough start, with what would ultimately amount to six total turnovers in the game for the Blue and Gold:
Starting with this Ed Gainey interception early on:
GAINEY GOT IT!
Out of the hands of Demski, and into those of @Multifacet_ED! 😲#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/p2hpvWCXQs
The Bombers would to rebound, but a goal line fumble was scooped up by the Riders’ Elie Bouka and nearly take to the house!
Absolute mayhem.
Elie Bouka providing the defensive spark:#GCPlayofffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/Rl9jB9erMk
William Powell would scamper in for the opening score, with the Green and White shocking the home crowd from IG Field as the Riders went up 7-0!
Winnipeg would answer back, off an incredible second effort from Rasheed Bailey:
"How bad do you want it?"
– @ShowTimeSheed: "Bad"
Say less.#GCPlayoffs | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/YPkW8YiBgs
Unfortunately for Winnipeg, the mistakes would continue to mound:
Another turnover from the Bombers:@NicMarshall7 picks off Collaros!#GCPlayofffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/Aymy8tkcQ8
And another turnover…
Unreal: 🍉#GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/qkBVCZ5LGS
And…another….
The Bouka/Purifoy combo is back at it again with the forced fumble! 🔄#GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/bo5zXXWpFF
But Winnipeg would find a way to limit the damage, only trailing by a field goal entering halftime.
What a first half from IG Field: 👀#GCPlayoffs | #RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/gRJ5BOIDyr
The sloppy stuff continued for the home side in the second half of some special teams confusion, and the Riders looked to have the momentum firmly in their grasp.
Never a dull moment…@sskroughriders take over with the turnover on downs, after…this.#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3geURfMwC3
The spark that the Bombers offence needed may have come for Kenny Lawler‘s INSANE grab!
Simply stunning, @K_Law2nice!#GCPlayoffs | @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/qMPxEGHVX8
And on the same drive, Andrew Harris blew the lid off of IG Field (if there were to be one) from THIS touchdown in his long-awaited return to the lineup!
It had to be him: @andrewharris33 TOUCHDOWN!@Wpg_BlueBombers take the lead!
🍉 – 10
🔵💣 – 14
Q3 | 1:05 remaining#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0BgZqVX4ne
The Green and White would NOT go quietly into the night, striking back almost instantly with the last play of the third quarter going deep to Duke Williams for the touchdown!
The drama!
🙌 The Duke of Riderville 🙌@YFBurnna_cmh did THAT to close the third quarter.#GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/hXs7j3jfj0
It seems to always come down to short yardage packages, doesn’t it?
Sean McGuire punched it in halfway through the fourth quarter to once again put the Bombers back on top 21-17!
The @Wpg_BlueBombers strike back!@JohnnyMac_18 gets over the goal line for six!
🍉 – 17
🔵💣 – 21
Q4 | 8:15 remaining#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/tNHUmuijpi
THAT Bombers four point lead would be enough to hold off the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the Blue Bombers are once again returning to the Grey Cup!
Headin to the 🔨 #ForTheW #DefendTheCup pic.twitter.com/Nrc8S8Yp75
A tale as old as time. #ForTheW https://t.co/dmoHc4jvRL
The moment that sent us to the Cup.
Highlights » https://t.co/3kvBosN9T5#ForTheW #DefendTheCup pic.twitter.com/7Ekqw92XWH
Down to two….
The 108th edition: We have a rematch. 🏆
🗞 https://t.co/1qBT1zu1rk#RoadToTheGreyCup pic.twitter.com/EG5ynvyjO4
