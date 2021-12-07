Welcome to GC108: Grey Cup trophy arrives in Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Grey Cup has made its way to Hamilton.

On Tuesday morning the coveted trophy arrived in Hamilton ahead of Sunday’s 108th Grey Cup matchup between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Grey Cup Arrival Delivered by Canada Drives featured Two Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffons from the 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron that flew the Grey Cup and Canadian Football League (CFL) Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie, to Bayfront Park.

Canada Drives then delivered the pair to the centre of the park for a land acknowledgement and a brief ceremony to officially welcome the iconic trophy to the home of the 108th Grey Cup.

A huge thank you to @CanadianForces @RCAF_ARC for letting me tag along with @RandyAmbrosie to bring the Grey Cup to Hamilton! Great way to kickoff the week! ❤️🇨🇦🙏🏈@GreyCupFestival @CFL @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/23Knmh5TvL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) December 7, 2021

Grey Cup arrives in Hamilton [1 of 44] (Peter Power/CFL.ca)

The event kicked off Grey Cup Week ahead of the big game on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.