  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
108th Grey Cup December 7, 2021

Welcome to GC108: Grey Cup trophy arrives in Hamilton

Peter Power/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Grey Cup has made its way to Hamilton.

On Tuesday morning the coveted trophy arrived in Hamilton ahead of Sunday’s 108th Grey Cup matchup between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Grey Cup Arrival Delivered by Canada Drives featured Two Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffons from the 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron that flew the Grey Cup and Canadian Football League (CFL) Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie, to Bayfront Park.

Canada Drives then delivered the pair to the centre of the park for a land acknowledgement and a brief ceremony to officially welcome the iconic trophy to the home of the 108th Grey Cup.

Grey Cup arrives in Hamilton

The event kicked off Grey Cup Week ahead of the big game on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.

