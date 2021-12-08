Follow CFL

Injury Reports December 8, 2021

Ticats, Bombers Injury Reports: Harris, Addison limited on Wednesday

Peter Power/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting in the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats started their week without DB Desmond Lawrence (shoulder). WR Bralon Addison (hamstring) was limited, as was DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV (hamstring).

The Bombers had RB Andrew Harris (knee) and DL Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) as limited on Wednesday, with DBs Redha Kramdi (ankle) and Mike Jones (knee) as non-participants. FB Mike Miller (hip) was a full participant.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game status
Bralon Addison WR Hamstring Limited
Mason Bennett DL Eye Full
Mike Daly DB Shoulder Full
Wes Hills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Maleek Irons RB Healthy Scratch Full
Desmond Lawrence DB Shoulder DNP
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Hamstring Limited
Travis Vornkahl OL Healthy Scratch Full
David Watford QB Healthy Scratch Full
Kyle Wilson LB Healthy Scratch Full
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game status
Mike Miller FB Hip Full
Andrew Harris RB Knee Limited
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip Limited
Redha Kramdi DB Ankle DNP
Mike Jones DB Knee DNP

 

