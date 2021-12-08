Ticats, Bombers Injury Reports: Harris, Addison limited on Wednesday

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports ahead of their meeting in the 108th Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats started their week without DB Desmond Lawrence (shoulder). WR Bralon Addison (hamstring) was limited, as was DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV (hamstring).

The Bombers had RB Andrew Harris (knee) and DL Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) as limited on Wednesday, with DBs Redha Kramdi (ankle) and Mike Jones (knee) as non-participants. FB Mike Miller (hip) was a full participant.