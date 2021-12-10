Dedmon named Most Outstanding Special Teamer

HAMILTON — One of the CFL’s most dangerous weapons regardless of position, DeVonte Dedmon had REDBLACKS fans on their feet night after night with his electrifying returns in 2021. That led to him being named 2021’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player on Friday night.

When there was a play to be made or a spark to be ignited, Dedmon provided it for the REDBLACKS. With a pair of punt-return touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown, Dedmon became the fastest player in CFL history to reach five career return touchdowns, requiring just 15 games to accomplish the feat – three games fewer than legendary returner Henry ‘Gizmo’ Williams.

Dedmon was a triple threat in 2021, leading the CFL in punt return yardage (737), punt return average (15.4), kickoff return yardage (1,223) and kickoff return average (25.0). He also had four missed field goal returns for 103 yards, good for fifth in the league.

He led the league with 2,234 combined yards, averaging 203.1 yards per game – an Ottawa franchise record and the ninth-highest average in CFL history.Dedmon’s career punt return average of 15.4 yards ranks third all-time among returners with at least 15 attempts (Donta Greene 17.1, Mario Alford 15.9).

Dedmon received 46 first-place votes.

Calgary Stampeder Rene Paredes was the runner-up as he too had an impressive campaign, recording a league-best 91.7 per cent converted field goals, with a season-long of 52 yards.