Mike Miller’s ‘different’ path to CFL history

Being called different can have a negative connotation.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was different. Actor Shia LaBeouf is beyond different.

But when Winnipeg Blue Bomber players call special teams star Mike Miller different, they say it with admiration.

“He’s a different dude,” chuckled free safety Brandon Alexander. “How he prepares, how he takes care of his body, how long he has been playing in this league and how he plays.

“He’s a different dude. He gives us that spark on special teams. He’s the guy.”

Winning the special teams battle will be a key factor in deciding who hoists the Grey Cup in Sunday’s 108th CFL championship between the Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Miller, who holds the CFL all-time record of 210 special teams tackles in 172 regular season games, is one of the deadliest arrows in the Bombers’ quiver.

When trying to explain what separates the average special teams players from the best, Miller talks about having a different mindset.

“Maybe a little bit fearless mentality I guess,” said the 32-year-old fullback who is a native of Riverview, N.B. “Maybe a little disregard for your body.”

Miller led the CFL with 25 special teams tackles this season, helping the Bombers compile a league-best 11-3 record. In August he broke former BC Lion Jason Arakgi’s record of 190 special teams tackles.

Some fans may take special teams for granted, but a big tackle that pins an opponent deep in their own zone or helping to spring a return man for a long gain can decide a game.

“In the Canadian game (special teams) are so important when you’ve only got three downs,” said the six-foot, 218-pound, two-time Western Division all-star. “There are a lot of changes of possession and you want to keep the field possession in your favour.

“It can be a huge momentum shift if one team is able to change the field position.”

Paul Boudreau, Winnipeg’s special teams coordinator, said Miller can be like a stealth bomber on coverage teams, evading the other team’s blockers.

“Mike has got a knack of being able to avoid all the mess, especially in the cover game, of getting downfield,” said Boudreau. “Being able to stay clean and make a play on the ball.

“Not many guys can maneuver their way through punt cover of kickoff coverage, especially a guy that’s probably high on the hit list of another team. He’s just a gritty guy that always has a nose for the ball.”

Miller smiles when trying to explain his GPS system that steers him clear of traffic jams on the field.

“I just kind of assess as I run down and try to see what’s in front of me and try to avoid it,” he said. “Obviously I don’t want to get blocked.”

Miller is lauded for his coverage skills, but Boudreau praised his blocking ability on returns.

“He has separated himself in the league as a tackler, but he does a really good job on playing in space on the return game,” he said.

Any time someone returns a kick for a touchdown it’s highlight reel material. Boudreau said what often isn’t seen is what made the run possible.

“Rarely is it the returner,” he said. “The returner gets most of the credit, but at some point in a big return, there’s one or two guys that make a decision on either a great block or make the decision of not blocking a guy because it could have been a penalty and making picking up a block elsewhere.”

Miller said he gets the same thrill on a big return as delivering a bruising tackle.

“To be able to help spring (someone) I’m just one of the pieces to get him for a touchdown,” he said. “That’s one of the most exciting pieces.”

Some players see special teams as a stepping stone, a training ground where they have a chance to prove themselves.

“It’s a very common mindset for a lot of young people coming into the game,” said Miller. “I had the mindset coming in that this was how I was going to be able to contribute.

“It’s like hockey where you’ve got fourth-line guys that might not get as much ice time but when they’re out there they have to make sure they’re not letting anyone score on them. They’re changing the energy.”

Other Bombers use words like “greatest of all time” and “amazing” when describing Miller.

“Mike Miller is that dude on special teams,” said running back Brady Oliveira. “Just having a guy like that, being a special teams GOAT …you want guys like that in the locker room.”

Thiadric Hansen, Winnipeg’s Global player from Germany who dropped jaws with his devastating hit that took out two Tiger-Cats in the Bombers’ 2019 Grey Cup victory, said Miller is a magician.

“He has such a feeling for where the ball is going,” said Hansen. “He knows the returners, he knows the opponents.

“He sees the play, gives a little fake, then has a free rush lane. He goes 100 miles an hour every time. He’s just an amazing player.”

One of the players hoping to avoid Miller’s clutches is Hamilton’s Papi White, who returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown in the Ticats’ 27-19 win over Toronto in the Eastern Final.

“We look at the film, he’s a great player,” White said. “He’s just always around the ball. He doesn’t miss tackles.”

Miller will be looking to earn his third Grey Cup ring on Sunday. He was part of Winnipeg’s championship team in 2019 and won a CFL title with Edmonton in 2015.

“It feels just as exciting as the first few times,” Miller said. “I feel like a kid right now.

“I’m excited and can’t wait to play.”