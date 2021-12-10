Where to Watch: Tune in details for 108th Grey Cup

HAMILTON — The 108th Grey Cup to be contested by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be available around the world.

TSN’s live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with the network’s five-hour pre-game show – Grey Cup Sunday. RDS’s coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET.

WATCH

Country/Region Broadcast provider Canada TSN, RDS United States ESPN2 United Kingdom BT Sport 1 Ireland BT Sport 1 Additional International Coverage CFL International Streaming

The Grey Cup game will be available in almost every country via online stream for $7.99. Additional information is available here.

Live streaming and on-demand coverage of the 108th Grey Cup is available in Canada to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN App. French-language live streaming and on-demand coverage of the game is available to RDS subscribers via the RDS App.

LISTEN

SiriusXM’s live Grey Cup game coverage can be heard in English on Canada Talks (channel 167). SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the broadcast on satellite, online and through the SiriusXM App.

TSN Radio’s live coverage of the Grey Cup starts at 4 p.m. ET on the Bell Media Radio family of stations, which combine to create the 11-station Grey Cup Radio Network.

Province Station British Columbia 610am Kamloops Alberta TSN Edmonton 1260 Saskatchewan 620 CKRM – Regina Manitoba CJIOB Winnipeg Ontario TSN Toronto 1050

TSN Ottawa 1200

St. Catharines – CKTB – Newstalk 610

Hamilton BNN 1140

Hamilton – BOUNCE – CKLH

CKGL – 570 City News Quebec TSN Montreal 690

Fans can also listen to the Grey Cup online at TSN.ca/Radio.