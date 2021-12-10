Where to Watch: Tune in details for 108th Grey Cup

HAMILTON — The 108th Grey Cup to be contested by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be available around the world.
TSN’s live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET with the network’s five-hour pre-game show – Grey Cup Sunday. RDS’s coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET.
WATCH
|Country/Region
|Broadcast provider
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|United States
|ESPN2
|United Kingdom
|BT Sport 1
|Ireland
|BT Sport 1
|Additional International Coverage
|CFL International Streaming
The Grey Cup game will be available in almost every country via online stream for $7.99. Additional information is available here.
Live streaming and on-demand coverage of the 108th Grey Cup is available in Canada to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN App. French-language live streaming and on-demand coverage of the game is available to RDS subscribers via the RDS App.
LISTEN
SiriusXM’s live Grey Cup game coverage can be heard in English on Canada Talks (channel 167). SiriusXM subscribers can listen to the broadcast on satellite, online and through the SiriusXM App.
TSN Radio’s live coverage of the Grey Cup starts at 4 p.m. ET on the Bell Media Radio family of stations, which combine to create the 11-station Grey Cup Radio Network.
|Province
|Station
|British Columbia
|610am Kamloops
|Alberta
|TSN Edmonton 1260
|Saskatchewan
|620 CKRM – Regina
|Manitoba
|CJIOB Winnipeg
|Ontario
|TSN Toronto 1050
TSN Ottawa 1200
St. Catharines – CKTB – Newstalk 610
Hamilton BNN 1140
Hamilton – BOUNCE – CKLH
CKGL – 570 City News
|Quebec
|TSN Montreal 690
Fans can also listen to the Grey Cup online at TSN.ca/Radio.