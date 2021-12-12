Follow CFL

108th Grey Cup December 12, 2021

Dane Evans exits Grey Cup in second quarter with injury

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans has exited the 108th Grey Cup with an apparent injury.

The Ticats pivot was taken down by Winnipeg’s Steven Richardson with 7:10 left in the second quarter and was injured on the play. Before leaving the game, Evans was good on four of nine passes for 24 yards and an interception.

According to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti, Evans went straight to the Ticats locker room after leaving the field.

Jeremiah Masoli took over the Ticats offence.

Scianitti also reported during the third quarter that Evans was out of pads and would not return for the rest of the evening.

More to come…

