Stars Aligned: 2021 CFL All-Stars announced

TORONTO — The 58th annual Canadian Football League (CFL) All-Stars have been named in recognition of the 2021 season’s best performers.
The 27 All-Stars were selected by 50 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.
2021 CFL ALL-STARS
* Denotes a national player
TEAM BREAKDOWN
11 – Winnipeg Blue Bombers
4 – Hamilton Tiger-Cats
3 – Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders
2 – BC Lions, Ottawa REDBLACKS, Toronto Argonauts
BY THE NUMBERS
16 – West Division All-Stars
11 – East Division All-Stars
4 – National CFL All-Stars
MULTIPLE CAREER CFL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS
6x – Adam Bighill, Stanley Bryant
5x – Rene Paredes
4x – Bryan Burnham, Willie Jefferson, Richie Leone
3x – Brandon Revenberg, Simoni Lawrence
2x – Sean McEwen, William Stanback