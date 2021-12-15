Stars Aligned: 2021 CFL All-Stars announced

TORONTO — The 58th annual Canadian Football League (CFL) All-Stars have been named in recognition of the 2021 season’s best performers.

The 27 All-Stars were selected by 50 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.

2021 CFL ALL-STARS

* Denotes a national player

TEAM BREAKDOWN

11 – Winnipeg Blue Bombers

4 – Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3 – Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders

2 – BC Lions, Ottawa REDBLACKS, Toronto Argonauts

BY THE NUMBERS

16 – West Division All-Stars

11 – East Division All-Stars

4 – National CFL All-Stars

MULTIPLE CAREER CFL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

6x – Adam Bighill, Stanley Bryant

5x – Rene Paredes

4x – Bryan Burnham, Willie Jefferson, Richie Leone

3x – Brandon Revenberg, Simoni Lawrence

2x – Sean McEwen, William Stanback