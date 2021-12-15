Follow CFL

News December 15, 2021

Stars Aligned: 2021 CFL All-Stars announced

CFL.ca

TORONTO — The 58th annual Canadian Football League (CFL) All-Stars have been named in recognition of the 2021 season’s best performers.

The 27 All-Stars were selected by 50 voters comprising members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches.

2021 CFL ALL-STARS

Position   Name   Team
Quarterback Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Running Back William Stanback Montreal Alouettes
Receivers Kenny Lawler Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Eugene Lewis Montreal Alouettes
Bryan Burnham BC Lions
Lucky Whitehead BC Lions
Jake Wieneke Montreal Alouettes
Centre Sean McEwen* Calgary Stampeders
Guards Brandon Revenberg* Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Patrick Neufeld* Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Offensive Tackles Stanley Bryant Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Jermarcus Hardrick Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Defensive Ends Jackson Jeffcoat Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Willie Jefferson Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Defensive Tackles Mike Rose Calgary Stampeders
Shawn Oakman Toronto Argonauts
Linebackers Adam Bighill Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Simoni Lawrence Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Cover Linebacker Chris Edwards Toronto Argonauts
Cornerbacks DeAundre Alford Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Jumal Rolle Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Halfbacks Cariel Brooks Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Deatrick Nichols Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Safety Brandon Alexander Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Kicker Rene Paredes* Calgary Stampeders
Punter Richie Leone Ottawa REDBLACKS
Special Teams Player DeVonte Dedmon Ottawa REDBLACKS

* Denotes a national player

TEAM BREAKDOWN

11 – Winnipeg Blue Bombers
4 – Hamilton Tiger-Cats
3 – Montreal Alouettes, Calgary Stampeders
2 – BC Lions, Ottawa REDBLACKS, Toronto Argonauts

BY THE NUMBERS

16 – West Division All-Stars
11 – East Division All-Stars
4 – National CFL All-Stars

MULTIPLE CAREER CFL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

6x – Adam Bighill, Stanley Bryant
5x – Rene Paredes
4x – Bryan Burnham, Willie Jefferson, Richie Leone
3x – Brandon Revenberg, Simoni Lawrence
2x – Sean McEwen, William Stanback

