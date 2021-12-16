Loading Up on the O-Line: Lions sign five

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have extended offensive linemen David Knevel and Andrew Peirson while also inking fellow Nationals Matt Guevremont, Tyler Packer and Jesse Lawson.

Knevel suited up in all 14 regular-season games in 2021, bringing his career total to 33 over his three seasons in orange. He once again proved to be a versatile piece on the o-line, filling in at multiple positions including left tackle after Joel Figueroa went down with an injury in Week 3.

RELATED

» MMQB: The most important game of the year

» Twice as Nice: Bombers win back-to-back Grey Cups

» Alouettes part ways with special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan

Peirson dressed in all 14 regular-season games and was once again a major contributor to the community, winning the Jamie Taras Award for team community service and also earning a nomination for the CFL’s Tom Pate Award for outstanding sportsmanship and service to the community.

Guevremont, the club’s fifth-round pick (40th overall) in 2020 spent this past season developing on the practice roster. Before transferring to Indiana of Pennsylvania for his senior season, Guevremont’s college experience included a stint with the Malone Pioneers, where he earned a Second Team GMAC All-Conference honour.

Packer was selected by the Lions in round six (51st overall) in the 2021 CFL Draft and returned to the University of Calgary for his final year of eligibility. In 2017, he was the first rookie Dino to start at right tackle since former Lion Kirby Fabien in 2009. Packer would go on to earn Canada West Rookie of the Year honours and helped the Dinos capture the 2019 Vanier Cup championship.

Lawson was a seventh-round draft pick (62nd overall) of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2020. The Surrey, BC, product attended Sullivan Heights Secondary before suiting up for the BCFC Langley Rams. He would eventually move on to the University of Carleton Ravens where he played in nine games and also emerged from the 2019 East-West Bowl in the top 20 of the Central Scouting Bureau.