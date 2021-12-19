REDBLACKS name Shawn Burke new General Manager

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and OSEG are proud to announce that Shawn Burke will become the second general manager in franchise history.

A native of Guelph Ont., Burke comes to Ottawa after nearly 15 years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, most recently serving as Senior Director of Player Personnel and Co-Manager of Football Operations for the 2021 East Division champions.

“Today, we begin a new era of REDBLACKS football,” said President and CEO Mark Goudie.

“We ran an extremely inclusive and in-depth GM search process that showcased the high calibre of football minds in our game. I am tremendously excited to experience the passion Shawn will bring to our team, and to RNation. On behalf of the OSEG ownership group — Roger Greenberg, John Ruddy, John Pugh and Bill Shenkman, we’re thrilled to welcome Shawn Burke to Ottawa.

“I am also extremely appreciative of the excellent and professional job that Jeremy Snyder did in stepping up as our Interim GM, when we needed him.”

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats – where Burke served in several key roles, including Assistant GM, Director of Football Operations, Director of Football Administration and Director of Community Relations and Communications – Burke spent three years with Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment.

In addition to his core duties with the Tiger-Cats – who have appeared in the Grey Cup game the past two seasons – Burke has also been responsible for such tasks as negotiating player contracts, and administrating the salary management system, among others.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Ottawa REDBLACKS and the entire OSEG Family,” said Burke. “I’d like to thank Roger Greenberg and the entire ownership group, Mark Goudie and Adrian Sciarra for giving me this great honour and responsibility. RNation, we’re going to hit the ground running — let’s get to work!

“I’d also like to send a special thank you to the fans and the entire Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization. There are way too many great coaches, players and staff members to mention them all, but these three deserve special recognition: Caretaker Bob Young, CEO Scott Mitchell and President Matt Afinec. I’m forever grateful for the years spent and things learned with the Ticats.”