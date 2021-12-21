Als’ part ways with receivers coach Robert Gordon

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that receivers coach Robert Gordon won’t be back in the nest in 2022.

He joined the Alouettes coaching staff in 2019.

“Robert has been dedicated in his work with the Alouettes and we are very grateful,” said Alouettes Head Coach Khari Jones. “With changes come tough decisions and this was definitely hard. We wish him well in the future.”

Following his 13-year-playing-career in the CFL and in the Arena Football League, the Detroit, MI native joined the Omaha Mammoths of the Fall Experimental Football League in 2014. He was named head coach of the Shenyang Black Rhinos of the China Arena Football League in 2017, before arriving in Montreal.