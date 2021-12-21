Elks name Chris Jones General Manager and head coach

EDMONTON – Chris Jones is back in Edmonton.

The four-time Grey Cup champion is the new general manager and head coach of the Edmonton Elks, the club announced Tuesday.

Jones begins his second stint in Edmonton after previously serving as head coach during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, including the Double E’s run to a Grey Cup title in 2015.

RELATED

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» MMQB: Let the free agency speculation begin

» Ferguson: Breaking down potential QB FA fits

Following the Green and Gold’s most recent CFL championship, Jones departed for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, earning a promotion to the roles of vice president of football operations, general manager, and head coach. While in Saskatchewan (2016-2018), Jones guided the Riders to improved records each season, culminating with a 12-6 campaign in 2018 that landed him the CFL coach of the year award.

The South Pittsburg, Tenn. native returns to Edmonton after most recently serving as defensive consultant with the Toronto Argonauts this season.

A veteran of 18 CFL seasons, Jones has a 53-37 regular season head coaching record, with double-digit win totals in four of his five seasons. His best season came during 2015, guiding Edmonton to a 14-4 regular season mark before playoff wins over the Calgary Stampeders (Western Final | 45-31) and Ottawa REDBLACKS (103rd Grey Cup | 26-20).

Jones becomes the first head coach in Elks’ franchise history to return for a second tenure. His .722 winning percentage with the Elks makes him one of only four head coaches in franchise history with regular season winning percentages above .700, along with Hugh Campbell (.755 | 1977-82), Pop Ivy (.781 | 1954-57), and Darrell Royal (.750 | 1953).

CHRIS JONES’ RESUME

2021: Toronto Argonauts (CFL) | Defensive consultant

2021: South Pittsburg High School | Head coach

2019-20: Cleveland Browns (NFL) | Senior defensive assistant

2016-18: Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL) | Vice president of football operations, general manager, head coach, defensive coordinator

2014-15: Edmonton Elks (CFL) | Head coach, defensive coordinator

2012-13: Toronto Argonauts (CFL) | Defensive coordinator. / asst. head coach / asst. general manager

2008-11: Calgary Stampeders (CFL) | Def. coord. / asst. head coach / asst. director of player personnel

2002-07: Montreal Alouettes (CFL) | Def. coord. / defensive line coach

NOTES: Grey Cup championships in 2002, 2008, 2012, 2015.

CHRIS JONES’ CFL HEAD COACHING RECORD

53-37 (.589) reg. season | 4-3 (.571) playoffs | 57-40 (.588) total