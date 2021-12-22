CFL announces two fines from Eastern Final

TORONTO — The CFL announced the following fines on Wednesday:

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for an inappropriate on-field incident with a cameraperson following the Eastern Final on Sunday, December 5.

Toronto Argonauts defensive back Chris Edwards has been suspended for six games for his role in a fan altercation following the Eastern Final on Sunday, December 5. The suspension will commence in the first regular season game for which Edwards is eligible.

As per league policy, the amount of the player fine was not disclosed.