Riders extend Hus, LaFrance, add OL

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national long snapper Jorgen Hus and national running back Kienan LaFrance to two-year contract extensions. The club has also added American offensive lineman Tommy Champion to the roster.

Hus (six-foot-one, 230 pounds) has played 95 regular-season games for the Green and White, including all 14 games in 2021. Over that time, he’s made 17 special teams tackles. Hus has played his entire seven-season CFL career with the Roughriders, beginning in 2015 when he was acquired by the Riders in a trade with the Edmonton Elks.

Prior to his time in the CFL, the Saskatoon native spent time in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

Collegiately, he played three seasons at the University of Regina (2010-2012) as the team’s long snapper but also lined up at linebacker. In 23 collegiate games on defence, he made 35 tackles and blocked one punt.

LaFrance (five-foot-10, 214 pounds) returns through the 2023 season after playing all 14 regular-season games and two playoff games in 2021. The versatile running back was a reliable contributor on offence, adding pass protection when called upon, but also rushing for 43 yards and making 8 receptions for 69 yards. A strong special teams player, LaFrance returned two kickoffs for 31 yards in 2021 and made four special teams tackles.

The 30-year-old Winnipeg native is entering his seventh CFL season after being selected in the sixth round (45th overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft by the Ottawa REDBLACKS. He played two seasons with the REDBLACKS and won a Grey Cup in 2016.

The Roughriders signed LaFrance for the first time during free agency in 2017. He spent 2018 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before returning to the Green and White for the 2019 season.

In 94 career games, LaFrance has rushed 156 times for 642 yards and four touchdowns, made 44 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns and made 36 special teams tackles.

Champion (six-foot-five, 320 pounds) signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the season on the practice roster. He played two pre-season games with the Seahawks in 2021.

Collegiately, Champion attended Mississippi State and over his three seasons (2017-2019) he became known for his versatility, lining up at both guard and tackle. He played 18 total games as a Bulldog and in his junior year allowed only one quarterback hurry, his lone pressure allowed, while helping the Bulldogs’ offence rank second in the SEC in both rushing yards per game (223.6) and yards per rush (5.7).

Prior to committing to Mississippi State, Champion played Junior College at Copiah-Lincoln Community College where he was ranked the fifth-best junior college offensive tackle, according to 247Sports, and earned first-team all-state honors in 2016.