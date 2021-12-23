Argos extend four, including DL Robbie Smith

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended Canadian DL Robbie Smith, Canadian OL Dariusz Bladek, Canadian LB Alex Chevrier and American DL Dewayne Hendrix.

Smith, 24, posted 24 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 14 games for the Double Blue in 2021. The ninth overall selection in the 2019 CFL Draft built off of a rookie season that saw the Brampton native and Laurier product record 15 defensive tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.

Bladek, 27, played 10 games in his first season in Toronto along a stout offensive line. The Bethune Cookman alum signed as a free agent in February of 2020 after three seasons and 45 games for Saskatchewan.

Chevrier, 28, was signed by Toronto during the 2021 season after playing four games for Montreal earlier in the year. The Sherbrooke product played six games for the Argos down the stretch adding two special teams tackles. The Quebec native spent his first two seasons in Regina (2018-2019) and has 32 special teams tackles for his career.

Hendrix, 25, played six games in 2021 recording nine defensive tackles and one sack along the defensive line. The Illinois native and former University of Pittsburgh Panther spent time in the NFL and XFL before coming to Canada.

The team also released American WR Martavis Bryant.