Lions extend punter Stefan Flintoft

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have extended American punter Stefan Flintoft.

After making his CFL debut in Week 3 of the 2021 season, the native of Santa Monica, CA recorded a league-best 48.3-yard punting average and would also finish third amongst qualifiers in net average at 37.3 yards.

Flintoft also averaged 61.4 yards over 37 total kickoffs and earned a team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

He attended UCLA from 2014-2018 and took over main punting duties in his third season. Flintoft’s average of 43.8 yards per punt was good for third all-time in Bruins’ program history. Those credentials would earn him a 2019 mini-camp invite with the Denver Broncos.