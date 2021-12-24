Ticats expand Steinauer’s role, announce operations staff

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday the team’s football operations executive staff for the 2022 Canadian Football League season, led by president of football operations and head coach Orlondo Steinauer, whose role has been expanded by the team.

“From the day Orlondo Steinauer joined the Tiger-Cats as a coach in 2013, he’s had a dramatic impact on the organization. In his seven years with us, we’ve had seven straight home playoff games, six East Division Finals and four Grey Cup appearances,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell. “While that success speaks for itself, it’s off the field where Orlondo has made his biggest contribution to the Tiger-Cats.

“Orlondo is a special person with a wonderful family and has established a winning and meaningful culture that ensures our players, coaches, staff and fans feel valued and appreciated. Orlondo and I have spoken for years about an expanded role and Bob Young and I are thrilled that he has accepted this new role and responsibility and know he will do a tremendous job”.

“It’s hard to put a sentence together to describe how grateful and excited I am for this expanded role with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats,” said Steinauer. “I’m looking forward to continuing to assist in carrying on the rich pride and tradition of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club.”

Drew Allemang has also been promoted to assistant general manager and director of Canadian scouting while Ed Hervey has joined the organization as assistant general manager and senior advisor to the president of football operations, and Spencer Zimmerman has re-joined the organization as assistant general manager and director of player personnel.

“My first task was to find the right people to join our team. Great people who aspire to be creative, innovative, collaborative and united through challenges,” said Steinauer. “In Drew, Ed and Spencer we have that and more. Along with championship pedigrees, they are all extremely talented and hard-working people with proven track records of securing talent. I couldn’t be more pleased to work alongside this competitive group.”

Steinauer has served as the team’s head coach since December 2018 after spending the previous season on June Jones’ staff in Hamilton as assistant head coach. Over his seven seasons coaching in Hamilton in various roles, Steinauer and the Ticats have enjoyed plenty of success including seven playoff appearances, seven home playoff games, eight playoff wins, six home playoff wins, six Eastern Division Finals appearances and four Grey Cup appearances.

Allemang is entering his 15th season with the club having served in various roles over his tenure. Allemang previously held titles of senior director of player personnel and co-manager of football operations, director of Canadian scouting, coordinator of Canadian player development and head Canadian scout, and coordinator of football operations with the Tiger-Cats. He also worked as the team’s assistant equipment manager in 2008, while volunteering with the personnel department. The Hamilton, Ontario native will continue to lead the team’s scouting strategy in Canada as well as the preparation for the annual CFL and Global drafts.

Zimmerman returns to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for his third stint with the organization. Most recently he served has the club’s director of U.S. scouting in 2019. The London, Ontario native also spent three years with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-2018), capturing a Grey Cup championship in 2017 as their assistant general manager after beginning his Canadian Football League career with the Tiger-Cats in 2012.

Hervey most recently served as the general manager of the BC Lions (2017-2020) and the Houston, Texas native has over 21 years of CFL experience, both as a player and in the front office. Before joining the Lions, Hervey was the VP of football operations and general manager in Edmonton for four years (2013-2016) where his teams reached three consecutive division finals, including winning the 103rd Grey Cup.

2022 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Operations Staff