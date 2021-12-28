Geroy Simon joins Edmonton Elks as assistant GM

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added another piece to their football operations staff.

Geroy Simon was announced Tuesday as the Green and Gold’s new assistant general manager and is set to play a key role under new Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones.

A native of Johnstown, Penn., Simon joins the Double E after spending the past seven seasons as part of the BC Lions front office, most recently as Director for Global Scouting and US Regional Scout.

“I first met Geroy at the NFL Combine three years ago in Indianapolis and after getting to know him, I knew he’d be a great fit if I ever got the chance to hire him” said Jones.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to have someone with his CFL experience join our group, as he brings a great skillset to our staff and has learned from one of the best in Wally Buono during his time in BC.”

“Geroy is going to play an important role as we rebuild the organization and get it back to a perennial Grey Cup contender.”

Simon will be responsible for assisting Jones in all areas of football operations, including scouting, signing players, assisting with the salary cap, and managing the team’s negotiation list.

“I’m happy to be a part of a storied organization that’s won so many championships. It’s a great organization in the CFL and I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Chris to try and win a championship,” said Simon.

“Edmonton’s been a thorn in my side during many of my years in the CFL, so I’m happy to join the club and get to work.”

A 15-year veteran of the CFL as a player, Simon broke into the league in 1999 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before going on to spend 12 seasons with the BC Lions from 2001 to 2012.

While with the Lions, Simon set franchise marks for receptions (904), receiving yards (14,756) and touchdowns (93).

The University of Maryland product spent his final CFL season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2013, winning his third Grey Cup after victories with BC in 2006 and 2011. His 16,352 career receiving yards remain the most in CFL history.

Simon’s first taste of football operations came in 2014 with the Riders, before returning to BC in a front office capacity in 2015.