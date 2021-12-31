Follow CFL

Argos sign DL Alani Pututau

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American DL Alani Pututau.

Pututau, 26, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. The six-foot-one, 235-pound lineman attended Adams State in 2019 playing in 11 games and recorded 63 tackles, 13.5 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble while being named First Team All-Conference.

The California native attended Snow College from 2016-2017 playing 16 games and tallying 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

