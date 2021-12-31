Lions extend Hakeem Johnson, Tanner Doll

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed long snapper Tanner Doll and defensive back Hakeem Johnson to contract extensions.

Both National players were eligible to become free agents on Feb. 8.

Doll, the reliable veteran, started all 14 games at long snapper in 2021, bringing his career total to 58 games played, while also recording six tackles on special teams. The St. Albert, Alta. native will enter his third season with the Lions after suiting up in 26 contests split between Ottawa and Hamilton from 2016-2018.

Johnson made big strides in his second pro season, appearing in all 14 games and earning a starting role at cornerback late in the campaign. Johnson recorded his first career interception in a 43-10 win over Edmonton on Nov. 19 and finished 2021 with 12 defensive tackles. Hakeem was selected by the Lions in round four (33rd overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.