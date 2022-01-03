Elks sign OL Foucault, DB Dubuisson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed veterans Mike Dubuisson (DB) and David Foucault (OL), the club announced Monday.

Foucault joins the Elks after playing 13 games last season for the Montréal Alouettes.

RELATED

» Geroy Simon joins Elks as Assistant GM

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Ferguson: Breaking down potential QB FA fits

The former NFLer, who spent time with the Carolina Panthers from 2014 to 2016 including five regular season appearances, was released by the Als back on December 20.

Prior to his time in Montréal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the BC Lions, appearing in 51 regular season games.

Dubuisson signs after previously playing for the Green and Gold from 2014-16. The University of Windsor product was acquired through the 2014 CFL Supplemental Draft, and went on to play 53 regular season games for Edmonton. The Montréal, Que. product was part of Edmonton’s 2015 Grey Cup championship team under head coach Chris Jones.

Dubuisson is looking for a return to the CFL after last suiting up in a pair of games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017. He was later a training camp cut with the BC Lions in 2018.

Also signing over the weekend was kicker Greg Hutchins. The former UBC Thunderbird spent time on Edmonton’s practice roster in 2019, before signing with the BC Lions late that season. He was released by the Lions prior to the start of the 2021 season.