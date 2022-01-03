REDBLACKS announce 2022 football operations staff

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday the club’s football operations staff for the 2022 season.



Joining familiar faces in Assistant General Manager Jeremy Snyder and Pro/College scout Philippe Moreau are Brendan Taman as Director of Pro Personnel and Chad Hudson as Ottawa’s Director of Canadian Scouting and Football Analytics. The group will work together under Shawn Burke, who was named the second General Manager in REDBLACKS history in December.



“We’re excited to move forward into next season with a passionate and experienced group of football minds in our front office,” said Burke. “Jeremy and Philippe have been key pieces of the REDBLACKS family for several years, while Brendan and Chad will bring in a fresh outlook and decades of CFL experience to our family.”

Snyder is an original member of the REDBLACKS front office, having joined the expansion organization in 2013 as the club’s Director of Football Administration and Pro/College Scout. He would remain in the role until 2017 when he was promoted to Assistant General Manager. Snyder has been to three Grey Cup games with the REDBLACKS, winning the championship in 2016.



Taman is a Grey Cup-winning executive who has worked in the CFL since 1987, including as Manager of Football Operations for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the early 1990s. Most recently, Taman, who won a Grey Cup as GM of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2013, spent two years as a Senior Player Personnel Executive with the Montreal Alouettes. Taman was also GM of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2004-2008.



Hudson joins the REDBLACKS after spending the last 13 years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, most recently serving four years as the club’s Manager of Football Analytics and Scouting. Prior to joining the Riders in 2009 and following his first stint in Saskatchewan, Hudson was the Head Video Coordinator for the Montreal Alouettes. Hudson also spent time with the University of Regina Rams as their Pro Liaison and Video Director.



Moreau joined the REDBLACKS as a Football Operations Assistant in 2018, a season which would end in a Grey Cup appearance. Prior to joining the REDBLACKS, Moreau worked in a variety of capacities with the Montreal Alouettes, working his way up to the position of Football Operations Assistant and Scout.



The REDBLACKS also announced Monday that Director of Player Personnel Jean-Marc Edme and Coordinator of Player Personnel Pier-Yves Lavergne, will be moving on from the organization. Both joined the REDBLACKS in 2016, with Edme serving as Interim Assistant General Manager to close out the 2021 season.



“We want to thank Jean-Marc and Pier-Yves for their years of hard work and dedication to the REDBLACKS and wish them well alll the best in what comes next.”