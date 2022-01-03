Stamps sign Julian Good-Jones through 2023

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

In his rookie season with Calgary in 2021, Good-Jones made seven regular-season starts and one post-season start at right tackle. He was part of a unit that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league and blocked for tailback Ka’Deem Carey, who led all running backs with seven rushing touchdowns and was second in the league in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage.

Good-Jones came to the Stampeders after attending training camp with the National Football League’s Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

In college, Good-Jones played and started 49 games over four seasons at Iowa State. He was honourable mention all-Big 12 Conference in 2017 and 2018 and was named first-team all-conference in 2019. As a senior, Good-Jones helped pave the way for an Iowa State offence which broke school records for total offence, touchdowns, passing yards and yards per play. The Cyclones also conceded just 16 sacks, the fewest in the Big 12.

The Stamps also announced that the team has also signed national defensive lineman Alain Pae.

Edmonton’s second-round selection (13th overall) in the 2020 CFL draft, Pae appeared in one game with the Elks in 2021 during his rookie season. Pae was placed on the injury list in Week 2 and remained there for six games before finishing the season on the practice roster.

Pae played one season (2017) at the University of Ottawa and earned Ontario University Athletics rookie-team honours after recording 25.5 tackles and six sacks in eight games. Prior to playing for the Gee-Gees, he played two seasons for the Prague Lions in the Czech League of American Football.

Pae was a gymnast in his native Czech Republic and also played basketball and soccer before trying football at the age of 22. His father is a naturalized Canadian and Pae himself became a Canadian citizen prior to the 2018 CFL draft.