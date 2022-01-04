Elks announce 2022 coaching staff additions

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced three additions to their 2022 coaching staff Tuesday, unveiling some of the pieces joining new general manager and head coach Chris Jones.

Among the coaches on Jones’ new staff are two key faces from Edmonton’s last CFL championship team.

Stephen McAdoo (offensive coordinator) and Jarious Jackson (pass game coordinator and quarterbacks) return to the Green and Gold in the same positions they held during Edmonton’s run to a Grey Cup title in 2015. Both spent 2021 in Toronto working alongside Jones, as McAdoo served as the Argos offensive line coach, while Jackson was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

RELATED

» Elks name Chris Jones as general manager and head coach

» Geroy Simon joins Elks as Assistant GM

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Morris: Joining Elks a ‘no-brainer’ for Simon

McAdoo returns to Edmonton after presiding over one of the CFL’s top offences in both 2014 and 2015, as the Green and Gold were second in the CFL in offensive yards per game both campaigns (350.4 YPG and 344.2 YPG). Jackson, who spent eight seasons in the CFL as a quarterback from 2005-12, was key to the Double E finishing third both seasons in passing yards.

Joining McAdoo and Jackson on the offensive coaching staff is Markus Howell as run game coordinator and receivers coach. The Winnipeg, Manitoba product spent 2021 as the Argos pass game coordinator and receivers coach.

Howell played 11 seasons in the CFL as a receiver and return man, appearing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Renegades, and Calgary Stampeders. He was a member of Calgary’s 2008 Grey Cup championship squad and has been coaching in the CFL since his retirement.

Work on the 2022 coaching and football operations staff continues for the Elks, with the remainder of Jones’ staff set to be announced before the end of the month.