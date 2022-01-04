Stampeders sign American QB Tommy Stevens

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Tommy Stevens, the team announced on Tuesday.

Stevens was a seventh-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 National Football League draft and he has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. He appeared in the Panthers’ regular-season finale in 2020 and had four rushing attempts for 24 yards.

Collegiately, Stevens played his senior season at Mississippi State, starting all nine games for the Bulldogs and completing 97 of 161 passes (a 60.2-per cent completion rate) for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 83 carries for 381 yards and four scores. Stevens had two passing touchdowns and one rushing major against Louisville in the Music City Bowl. He transferred to Mississippi State after three seasons at Penn State. In 20 games for the Nittany Lions, he completed 24 of 41 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Stevens also had 76 carries for 506 yards and eight touchdowns and 14 catches for 62 yards and two scores.