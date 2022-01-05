Bombers, Jake Thomas agree to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers has agreed to terms with Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas on a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Thomas was scheduled to become a free agent next month and will now return for his 10th season in Blue and Gold.

Thomas has recorded 129 defensive tackles, 22 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 151 games played throughout his nine seasons with Winnipeg. In 2021, Thomas recorded four sacks and 15 defensive tackles in 14 regular season games.

In the club’s post-season run, Thomas also registered a sack in the both the Western Final and Grey Cup, while posting five tackles (four in the 108th Grey Cup) in those two games. Thomas was originally drafted by the Bombers 29th overall in the 2012 CFL Draft and is the club’s longest serving Blue Bomber.