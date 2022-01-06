Bombers sign OL Jermarcus Hardrick to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed All-Star American offensive tackle Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Hardrick was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Hardrick returns to the Blue Bombers for a sixth season in 2022. He has appeared in 98 regular-season CFL games, including 78 as a member of the Blue Bombers, 12 with the BC Lions in 2014 and eight with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015.

An emotional leader and consistent presence at right tackle for the Blue Bombers since 2016, Hardrick was part of an offensive line that helped Winnipeg lead the CFL in scoring, surrender the fewest quarterback sacks and finish second in rushing.

His work was recognized as he was named a West Division All-Star for a second time, after also being honoured in 2017, and then selected to the CFL All-Star Team for the first time in his career.

Hardrick began his college days at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Nebraska.