Elks sign Maxime Rouyer to two-year extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced two player transactions Thursday, as Maxime Rouyer (LB) has inked a two-year extension, while Chris Nelson (DL) has been released.

Rouyer has spent the last two seasons with the Elks, appearing in 17 games in 2019, before playing one game in 2021. The Troyes, France product was limited this past season due to a toe injury that kept him out of the lineup. His lone appearance came Week 10 when he suited up against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Nelson appeared in four games in 2021 after being signed during Edmonton’s October bye week. The University of Texas product recorded six defensive tackles for the Green and Gold.