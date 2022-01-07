Jeffcoat, Bombers agree to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — Just over an hour after defensive end Willie Jefferson was signed to an extension, the Winnipeg Bombers announced that another member of the team’s defensive line had put pen to paper as well.

The team announced on Friday that it has come to terms with All-Star American defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat on a one-year contract extension. Jeffcoat was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Jeffcoat returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season in 2022.

Jeffcoat racked up a career-best nine quarterback sacks this past season to lead the Blue Bombers in that department, while forcing a Canadian Football League-best four fumbles and adding 26 tackles — six behind the line of scrimmage — while also registering two pass knockdowns. He then added two more tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Bombers two playoff games, including the 108th Grey Cup victory in Hamilton.

His regular-season totals saw him earn spots on both the West Division and CFL All-Star teams for the first time in his career.

He now has 26 sacks and 106 tackles in 52 regular-season games with the Blue Bombers and played a critical role in the team’s back-to-back championships.

A star during his college days with the Longhorns where he was a Consensus All-American and the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, Jeffcoat joined the Bombers in 2017 after stints in the NFL with Seattle, Washington and Cleveland.