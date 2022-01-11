Argos sign American LB Solomon Ajayi

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American LB Solomon Ajayi.

Ajayi (six-foot-one, 235 pounds) most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 after signing with the NFL club as an undrafted free agent in April that year.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Best case scenario for Calgary

» Morris: Whitehead sets sights on bigger workload in 2022

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

The former Liberty University Flame played two seasons at the Virginia school (2018-2019) tallying 165 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 25 games. The Texas native played a season at Bakersfield College (CA) in 2015-2016 and recorded 50 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 10 games for the Renegades.