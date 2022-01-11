Riders extend National DL Charbel Dabire

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national defensive lineman Charbel Dabire to a contract extension.

Dabire (six-foot-one, 290 pounds) was selected by the Riders in the fifth round, 44th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft and played 22 regular-season games and three playoff games over two CFL seasons. The 24-year-old has registered 14 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and two sacks, while developing as a reliable part of the defensive line.

Dabire spent three collegiate seasons at Wagner College in New York and was named team captain in 2018. In 33 games played he recorded 73 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two sacks and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.