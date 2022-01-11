Stamps add national d-lineman, long snapper

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive lineman and long snapper Tom Schnitzler and national long snapper Zach Zynomirski.

An eighth-round selection of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2020 Canadian Football League draft, Schnitzler appeared in four regular-season games for the Ticats during the 2021 season. He recorded two special-teams tackles. Schnitzler also dressed for the Eastern Semi-Final and the Eastern Final.

At the university level, Schnitzler played 16 games over two seasons at UBC, recording 45 total tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, he played junior football for five seasons with the Saskatoon Hilltops and saw action as a defensive lineman, tight end and long snapper. During his time with Saskatoon, he was part of four national championship teams.

Zynomirski played four seasons at the University of Western Ontario. He served as the Mustangs’ long snapper and recorded nine total tackles. Zynomirski had two tackles in Western’s 2021 Vanier Cup victory over Saskatchewan.