Argos sign National DL Fabion Foote

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian DL Fabion Foote, the team announced on Wednesday.

Foote, 27, played three games down the stretch for the Argos in 2021 including the Eastern Final, after starting the season on the suspended list.

The four-year CFL veteran joined Toronto via free agency in 2020 from Montreal where he played from 2017-2019 tallying 30 defensive tackles and three sacks in 37 games for the Alouettes.

