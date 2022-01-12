Elks sign LB Matthew Thomas, QB Kai Locksley

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed Americans Matthew Thomas (LB) and Kai Locksley (QB).

The additions were announced Wednesday, as new general manager and head coach Chris Jones continues the work of building Edmonton’s 2022 roster.

Thomas joins the Elks after spending part of 2021 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Florida State product suited up Week 3 of the season for the Riders, recording a pair of special teams tackles against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Originally signed by the Riders in April of 2020, Thomas brings NFL experience to the Green and Gold after playing 10 regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 season. Thomas later signed with the Baltimore Ravens in January 2019, and then the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2020 before inking in Saskatchewan.

Collegiately, Thomas played 37 games at FSU from 2013-17, recording 192 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2017, he led the Seminoles with a career-high 85 tackles.

Like Thomas, Locksley brings some NFL experience to the Elks. The University of Texas at El Paso product signed with the Miami Dolphins in March of 2021, and was converted to wide receiver by Miami before being a late training camp cut.

While at UTEP, Locksley appeared in 20 games over two seasons (2018-19) at quarterback, completing 186-of-350 passes for 2,266 yards and nine touchdowns. Locksley also rushed 237 times for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. Prior to UTEP he was the nation’s top junior college player on offence at Iowa Western Community College (2017).