Riders extend RB, returner Jamal Morrow

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Jamal Morrow to a contract extension.

Morrow (five-foot-eight, 205 pounds) remains in Green and White after a strong 2021 season where he developed into the club’s primary kick returner.

Morrow played eight regular-season games and two playoff games, returning 33 punts for 417 yards including a crucial 69-yard punt return touchdown in the Western Semi-Final. Between the regular season and the playoffs, he added 32 kickoff returns for 699 yards – the second most yards in the league, and led the CFL in return yards off missed fields goals with 270. The 26-year-old also added 41 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving. Morrow initially signed with the Roughriders in 2019 and spent the season on the practice roster.

Morrow played 50 collegiate games over four seasons (2014-2017) at Washington State, making 30 starts. The California native registered 316 carries for 1,795 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 202 catches for 1,748 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 24 kickoff returns for 476 yards and 22 punt returns for 200 yards. Morrow ranks third in Washington State history with 4,219 all-purpose yards.