Argos sign DB Cam Glenn, QB Austin Simmons

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed American DB Cam Glenn and signed American QB Austin Simmons.

Glenn, 25, spent 2021 on Toronto’s suspended list and played one game for the club in late 2019 after being signed in October that year. The six-foot-one, 205-pound DB from Wake Forest spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before his move to Toronto after being signed by the NFL team in May of 2019.

Simmons, 25, spent parts of 2021 with Hamilton and Montreal after originally being signed by the Ticats in December of 2020. The six-foot-one, 215-pound QB played five seasons at South Dakota State, including a redshirt season, from 2015-2019. The Iowa native would leave school with the second-most passing yards (6,487), second-most completions (585), third-most yards of total offense (7,531) and fourth-most passing touchdowns (52) in program history.