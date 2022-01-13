Bombers extend special teams ace Mike Miller

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian fullback Mike Miller.

Miller (six-foot, 218 pounds; Acadia University; born: March 15, 1989 in Riverview, NB) returns for an 11th season in the Canadian Football League, the last four with the Blue Bombers.

One of the greatest special-teams players in CFL history, Miller became the league’s all-time leader in special-teams tackles in a game in Toronto on Aug. 21, moving past Jason Arakgi, the long-time linebacker with the BC Lions. Miller now has 210 career special-teams tackles after leading the league with 25 in 2021.

Highly respected across the CFL, Miller was the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2019 and was the runner-up for league honours in that department.

Undrafted, Miller first broke into the league with Edmonton in 2011 and played six seasons there before joining the Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2017. He has not missed a single game in four seasons in Winnipeg, suiting up for 68 games in the regular season and playing a key role in the back-to-back Grey Cup championships of 2019-2021.