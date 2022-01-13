Jesse Luketa tops CFL Winter Scouting Bureau Rankings

- News
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau has published the second edition of the Top-20 prospects eligible for the 2022 CFL Draft.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, as well as CFL scouts, releases its prospect rankings in fall, winter and spring editions each year.
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|1 (4)
|Jesse Luketa
|LB
|Penn State
|Ottawa
|2 (7)
|Jalen Philpot
|WR
|Calgary
|Delta, B.C.
|3 (6)
|Enock Makonzo
|DB
|Coastal Carolina
|Lachine, Que.
|4 (2)
|Tyrell Richards
|LB
|Syracuse
|Brampton, Ont.
|5 (15)
|Tyson Philpot
|WR
|Calgary
|Delta, B.C.
|6 (10)
|Tre Ford
|QB
|Waterloo
|Niagara Falls, Ont.
|7 (–)
|Deionte Knight
|DL
|Western
|Ajax, Ont.
|8 (13)
|Zack Fry
|OL
|Western
|London, Ont.
|9 (12)
|Tyrell Ford
|DB
|Waterloo
|Niagara Falls, Ont.
|10 (20)
|Noah Zerr
|OL
|Saskatchewan
|Langenburg, Sask.
|11 (14)
|Peter Kozushka
|OL
|Alberta
|Yorkton, Sask.
|12 (19)
|Jayden Dalke
|DB
|Alberta
|Leduc, Alta.
|13 (18)
|Adam Machart
|RB
|Saskatchewan
|Saskatoon
|14 (–)
|Josiah Schakel
|DB
|Alberta
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|15 (–)
|Anthony Federico
|DL
|Queen’s
|Niagara Falls, Ont.
|16 (–)
|Nathan Cherry
|DL
|Saskatchewan
|Saskatoon
|17 (–)
|Joshua Archibald
|DL
|McGill
|Montreal
|18 (–)
|Nate Edwards
|LB
|McMaster
|Ancaster, Ont.
|19 (–)
|Zach Herzog
|DB
|Hillsdale College
|Windsor, Ont.
|20 (16)
|Shaquille St-Lot
|DB
|Maine
|Montreal
BY THE NUMBERS
TOP 5 PROSPECTS
1 (4) | JESSE LUKETA | LB | PENN STATE
This season, Luketa racked up 53 tackles (30 solo and 23 assisted), four tackles for a loss, and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown against Ball State. In his final game with the Nittany Lions, Luketa recorded nine tackles and a tackle for a loss against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. The Ottawa native was selected to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl later this spring and was invited to the NFL Combine. He finished his career at Penn State with 143 tackles.
2 (7) | JALEN PHILPOT | WR | CALGARY
Philpot is the highest rated U SPORTS prospect in the winter rankings. In 2021, the Delta, B.C., product recorded 35 receptions for 715 yards (20.4 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. His efforts earned him a U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian selection for a second consecutive year. In three seasons with the Dinos, Philpot recorded 113 catches for 1,889 yards and 10 touchdowns.
3 (6) | ENOCK MAKONZO | LB | COASTAL CAROLINA
Makonzo played a key role in Coastal Carolina’s 2021 resurgence as the team went 11-2 and won their bowl game. The LaChine, Que., native accumulated 71 tackles (30 solo and 41 assisted), 10 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. In 27 career games with the Chanticleers, he notched 150 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, five forced fumbles and two sacks.
4 (2) | TYRELL RICHARDS | LB | SYRACUSE
In three seasons with the Syracuse Orange, Richards recorded 54 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks across 31 games. The native of Brampton, Ont., did not play in 2021.
5 (15) | TYSON PHILPOT | WR | CALGARY
A 10-spot leap from the fall rankings brings Tyson into the Top-5 alongside his twin brother, Jalen. In 2021, he caught 41 passes for 746 yards and a U SPORTS-best nine touchdown receptions. Tyson was named a first team All-Canadian and the Canada West Player of the Year. In 16 career games with the Dinos, the Delta, B.C., native recorded 77 receptions for 1,574 yards and 14 touchdowns.
TEMPORARY DRAFT ELIGIBILITY AMENDMENT
In December, CFL General Managers approved a proposal from the Canadian University Football Coaches Association (CUFCA) to amend draft eligibility for U SPORTS athletes.
The amendment permits any U SPORTS 2022 or 2023 CFL Draft-eligible player to defer their draft year to the following year, provided certain conditions are met. The deadline for 2022 CFL Draft-eligible players from U SPORTS institutions to defer their draft year was January 10.