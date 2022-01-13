Lions sign American WRs ArDarius Stewart and Josh Pearson

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American wide receivers ArDarius Stewart and Josh Pearson.

Stewart, a native of Fultdondale, Alabama most recently was a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice squad for part of 2021 after originally signing with the team in early 2020.

Stewart brings plenty of big-game experience after suiting up in 40 games over three seasons (2014-2016) at Alabama. He made two receptions for 63 yards to help take down Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2016 and also helped the Crimson Tide win three SEC titles. Stewart caught 129 receptions for 1,713 yards and 12 touchdowns in 40 total games with Alabama.

Stewart was then drafted in round three, 79th overall, by the New York Jets in 2017 and suited up in 15 games in his rookie campaign while recording six receptions for 82 yards. After being waived in September 2018, Stewart spent time on both the Oakland and Washington practice squads.

Pearson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May 2020 and was activated for a Week 5 contest against the Chicago Bears. Pearson spent the remainder of 2020 on the practice squad and would earn a Super Bowl ring before being waived during 2021 training camp.

Pearson attended Jacksonville State from 2017-2019 and led the Gamecocks in all receiving categories in his junior season with 67 catches for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press.

The Decatur, Alabama native followed that up with a 943-yard performance and 13 more touchdowns in his senior year.