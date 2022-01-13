REDBLACKS release Davis, Stafford, 10 others; sign seven

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS made a series of transactions on Thursday afternoon, announcing that the team has signed seven players and has released 12 others.
Most notable among the players released were quarterback Dominique Davis and receiver Kenny Stafford. Both were set to become free agents in February.
Davis was one of a handful of QBs playing behind centre in 2021 for the REDBLACKS. In six games, the 32-year-old completed 59 of 98 passes for 674 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Stafford joined Ottawa in September and suited up in eight games. The six-foot-three, 204-pound receiver hauled in 17 of 25 passes thrown his way for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
The other 10 players released were:
- American running back Patrick Carr (Houston)
- American linebacker Jerod Fernandez (North Carolina State)
- American quarterback Tom Flacco (Towson)
- American defensive back Brad Muhammad (Florida International)
- American defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (Miami – FL)
- American receiver Ervin Phillips (Syracuse)
- American offensive lineman Na’Ty Rodgers (Houston)
- American defensive lineman Qaadir Sheppard (Mississippi)
- American offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty (Michigan)
- Global offensive lineman Chris Ferguson (Cincinnati)
The following are the seven players added to the team’s roster on Thursday:
- American defensive back Douglas Coleman II
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-06-28
HOMETOWN: Zachary, LA | SCHOOL: Texas A&M
- American defensive lineman Tre Hornbuckle
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 255 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-11-02
HOMETOWN: Murray, MO | SCHOOL: Duke
- American receiver Terry Williams
HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 207 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1992-03-11
HOMETOWN: Morristown, NJ | SCHOOL: Tennessee-Martin
- National offensive lineman Clement Lebreux
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 300 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1993-12-05
HOMETOWN: Longueuil, QC | SCHOOL: Laval
- Global receiver Anthony Mahoungou
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1994-02-12
HOMETOWN: Paris, France | SCHOOL: Purdue
- Global defensive back Tony Anderson
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 207 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1994-04-20
HOMETOWN: Paris, France | SCHOOL: Grand View
- Global kicker Jose Maltos
HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 221 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-05-17
HOMETOWN: Monterrey, Mexico | SCHOOL: Monterrey Fundidores