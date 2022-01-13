REDBLACKS release Davis, Stafford, 10 others; sign seven

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS made a series of transactions on Thursday afternoon, announcing that the team has signed seven players and has released 12 others.

Most notable among the players released were quarterback Dominique Davis and receiver Kenny Stafford. Both were set to become free agents in February.

Davis was one of a handful of QBs playing behind centre in 2021 for the REDBLACKS. In six games, the 32-year-old completed 59 of 98 passes for 674 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford joined Ottawa in September and suited up in eight games. The six-foot-three, 204-pound receiver hauled in 17 of 25 passes thrown his way for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

The other 10 players released were:

The following are the seven players added to the team’s roster on Thursday: