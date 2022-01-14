Ticats, Van Zeyl agree to two-year contract extension

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Cfl & Covid-19
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- Fantasy
- Free Agency
Follow CFL
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday.
Van Zeyl was eligible to become a free agent on February 8.
“Chris is, without a doubt, an exceptional person with tremendous leadership skills,” said Orlondo Steinauer President of Football Operations and Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats. “Not only does he continue to be a premier lineman in the CFL, but he is extremely active and an important part of our Hamilton community. He is a champion, who happens to be a self-starter with an outstanding work ethic and we are excited that Chris and his family have chosen to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cat organization for two more years.”
RELATED
» Ticats ink QB Dane Evans to two-year extension
» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list
» Ferguson: Envisioning Hamilton’s Dane Evans era