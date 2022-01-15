Ticats release Jordan Murray to pursue NFL opportunities

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday that the football club has released American offensive lineman Jordan Murray so he can pursue opportunities in the National Football League.

RELATED

» O’Leary: Dane Evans finally gets his day in the sun

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Ferguson: Envisioning Hamilton’s Dane Evans era

Murray, 24, started nine regular season games and two playoff games at both tackle positions for the Tiger-Cats in 2021. The six-foot-nine, 330-pound Coppell, TX native originally signed with Hamilton on July 19, 2021. Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, the University of North Texas product attended rookie minicamp with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He also captured a championship in The Spring League with the Generals in 2020.