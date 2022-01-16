Bombers extend veteran LB Jesse Briggs

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs who was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Briggs (six-foot-one, 207 pounds; McGill University; born: April 14, 1990, in Kelowna, BC) returns to the Blue Bombers for a seventh season with the club in 2022.

A second-round selection by the Blue Bombers in the 2014 CFL Draft, Briggs has suited up for 104 regular season games with Winnipeg, ranking him behind only Jake Thomas (150) as the longest-serving member in terms of games played with the team.

His 2021 season was his best statistically. Working in a defensive rotation at linebacker, he finished with 24 tackles and five more on special teams while adding a forced fumble and an 83-yard fumble-return touchdown in a game in Toronto on August 21st. That was the first TD in Briggs’ professional career.

Briggs has made 62 special teams tackles in his 104 games with the Blue Bombers. In 2013, his final year at McGill, Briggs won the Friends of McGill Football Trophy as the team’s most outstanding defensive player.