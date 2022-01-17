Argos extend K/P Boris Bede, WR DaVaris Daniels

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football Club have extended 2021 East All-Star K/P Boris Bede and former Most Outstanding Rookie WR DaVaris Daniels.

Bede, 32, had a sensational first season in Toronto in 2021, making 28-of-33 field goals (85 per cent), including six from 50-plus yards, three better than any other kicker in the league and two off the all-time record and was named an East All-Star for the second time.

RELATED

» O’Leary: Some early off-season questions

» A look at the top 10 prospects on the Scouting Bureau

» Hogan: Dinwiddie gets his first choice w/ DC Corey Mace

The CFL’s all-time leader in kickoff average once again led the league in that category with an average of 67.4, including one 95 yard boot. The Laval product had three games last season with at least five field goals made including kicking six in the Eastern Final. Bede was the Boatmen’s 2021 nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. The six-year CFL veteran spent the first five seasons of his career in Montreal (2015-2019) where he was named an East All-Star in 2015.

Daniels, 29, caught 51 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2021, his first year with the Argos. The five-year CFL veteran finished second on the Argos in receptions, third in yards and tied for first in touchdown catches. The Notre Dame grad who signed with Toronto as a free agent in February of 2020 played his first four seasons in Calgary where he would tally 202 receptions for 3,113 yards and 22 touchdowns, while helping Calgary win the Grey Cup in 2018 and winning the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2016.